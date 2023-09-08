Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Square, a small business banking platform, reports disruptions with several services

A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Square, a small business banking platform, is investigating a disruption in banking services that caused headaches for customers Thursday.

The financial services platform, developed by Block Inc., reported issues with services early Thursday morning.

According to the platform’s website, engineers reported disruptions impacting Square Time Cards, Square Stands and Readers, Data Centers, and several other Square services.

Square also responded to customers’ concerns on X, saying, “We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix. We’ll keep you updated at http://issquareup.com as we learn more.”

Some businesses and customers of Square responded to the post, saying they could not complete transactions and reported the outage has impacted them for hours.

Late Thursday night, the platform posted that engineers are “continuing to work to identify the root cause of this ongoing disruption.”

“We realize that this disruption is impacting many businesses at the moment,” the platform also said. “We’ve got the right people on this and we’re fully committed to resolving the problem as soon as we can.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny...
MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in
-
Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.
Herbert Hoover III, 54, of Maurepas, La.
La. man arrested after LPD responds to disturbance call

Latest News

2 LPD officers to receive new roofs
2 LPD officers to receive new roofs
Some call center employees demanding higher pay, right to form union
Some call center employees demanding higher pay, right to form union
2nd District representative Bennie Thompson speaks at a rally for workers at the Hattiesburg...
Some Maximus workers demand higher pay, right to join union
FILE - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker testifies on...
Biden nominates a former Obama official to run the Federal Aviation Administration