Some Maximus workers demand higher pay, right to join union

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - National and state leaders came to Hattiesburg Thursday to support workers at a federal call center who say they want higher pay and the ability to form a union.

Some workers at the Maximus call center at the Cloverleaf Mall hosted a news conference and rally near the Maximus facility.

The Maximus call center answers questions about the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.

Workers at the news conference were demanding wages of at least $25 an hour. They also said they want to be part of the Communication Workers of America.

The workers said if their demands are not met, they’ll strike during the upcoming benefits enrollment period.

Mississippi 2nd Congressional District representative Bennie Thompson and national NAACP President/Chief Executive Officer Derrick Johnson were among those who came to Hattiesburg to support the workers’ efforts.

“In unity there is strength,” Thompson said. “There are a lot of people who understand what you are about and so now, with this rally today, a lot of other people will know what the issues are.”

“I am proud of you, to stand here, to stand strong, to fight, because we know, when we fight, we will win,” Johnson said.

State Sen. Juan Barnett also spoke at the event.

Statement from Maximus

“Our employees love working at Maximus. In our most recent company-wide employee survey independently conducted by Price Waterhouse Coopers, 76 percent of our employees, which include call-center employees, said they recommend Maximus as a great place to work, up 5 percent from last year. Eighty-six percent of our employees tell us they intend to stay with Maximus for the next 12 months, up 4 percent from last year. For our call-center employees, that number is even higher at 87 percent. In 2023, Maximus is proud to have been recognized by Forbes as the 13th best employer in the United States for our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. In fact, Maximus climbed more than 200 spots since last year. Maximus is one of only 30 percent of American employers who have a DEI champion within the organization. We have reached out and welcome the opportunity to meet with NAACP and share the progress we have made and explore ways to partner in our ongoing journey and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Statement from Area Development Partnership President Chad Newell

“Maximus has a significant presence here in the Greater Hattiesburg, Miss., market with hundreds of employees in a customer service facility serving federal government clients. Maximus has an entry level pay that is very competitive in the marketplace for these type jobs and offers an extensive benefits package. We are pleased to have the company here in our community and they are a solid corporate citizen. Maximus has been engaged in the business community as a member of the Area Development Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce and economic development agency here in Greater Hattiesburg, Miss.”

