Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater

Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater
Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater(RED MOUNTAIN ENTERTAINMENT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Riley Green will be bringing his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour” to Brandon.

The country singer announced the stop at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday.

The concert will be held Saturday, April 6 of 2024.

The special guests will be Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny...
MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting
-
Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.
Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, coroner says
The new Ladder 1 vehicle at Station No. 1 has been named “Purple Rain” and is painted in the...
Hattiesburg Fire Department dedicates new ‘Purple Rain’ fire truck

Latest News

Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists from FEMA will offer tips about...
FEMA specialists offering free repair, rebuilding tips at The Home Depot stores in Hattiesburg, Biloxi
Homes of Hope holds fundraiser
Homes of Hope fundraiser features roast, food, prizes
Game of the Week: Oak Grove at Hattiesburg
Game Of The Week: Oak Grove at Hattiesburg
2 LPD officers to receive new roofs
2 LPD officers to receive new roofs