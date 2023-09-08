Richton students learning business, leadership skills through FBLA program

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2005, the Richton School District closed its Future Business Leaders of America club due to budget cuts.

The program was started in 1993 by business teacher Beverly Smith.

In 2021, fellow business teacher and FBLA advisor Danette Riley decided to give the program a re-vamping, starting with five members.

“This will be our third full year for the high school chapter,” Riley said. “(I’m) very excited to say that we are in our first year of having a middle school chapter.”

Riley, a former FBLA member, said she saw the benefits of the club and wanted her students to experience them as well.

“What I learned and was able to do in those clubs, those organizations, that it’s helped me to be a leader now in the classroom and in other areas,” Riley said.

Through the club, students participate in various activities and competitions to help them develop their business, leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

In October 2023, members will be inducted and then partner with the Richton Front Street Association for its annual “Fall on Front Street” event.

Senior club historian Brooklyn Turner said she’s proud to see the progress they’ve made so far.

“I have grown, not only as myself, but I have watched this group grow together,” Turner said. “We learn leadership skills. We learn how to organize events that help us grow our club.”

Senior club president Ta’Nya Bradley said being a member has made her want to be a positive example for younger members.

“As I leave, I want their best president to be (me) and (them) to look up to me and follow my role,” Bradley said.

In February 2024, students will participate in the FBLA district competition at Jones College.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.