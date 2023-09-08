Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Starlet

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Starlet, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue.

Starlet is the first kitten to be a Pine Belt Pet of the Week and is ready to leave the shelter and find a forever family.

She is a 12-week-old, female Dilute Calico Mix, and is the last of her siblings at the rescue looking to get adopted.

“She has been spayed. She has been to the vet, she has been checked for everything and she is negative, feline, leukemia and all the going things. She is already litter box trained, she is full of energy and life, and she would actually acclimate to any household” Jessie Hubbard with New Hope Animal Rescue says.

For those that already have animals in the house, Hubbard says they shouldn’t have any concerns with adding Starlet to the family.

“There is always an adjustment period but being that she is so young they pretty much adapt fairly quick. So there really is not a lot of adjustment for smaller ones” Hubbard explains.

Hubbard says that to adopt Starlet you can fill out an application online on their website and a $125 adoption fee will be required and covers all the vet work she has done to date.

For those who have never had a cat before or are first-time pet owners altogether, Hubbard has some advice.

“There is always, always, medical issues that can arise so make sure that can arise so make sure that you are in a financial place to take care of them. Cats are pretty much self-contained like you can have a litter box, and food and water out, and if you have someone come and check on them, they don’t need you as much as you need them kind of thing. So, cats with a clean litter box, food, and proper vet care are pretty good pets for someone who doesn’t have time to go on walks and stuff like that.”

Starlet has all her shots and is 100% ready to find her forever family, so if you’re interested, you can find her at New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

