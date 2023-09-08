Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Starlet

Starlet is the first kitten to be a Pine Belt Pet of the Week and is ready to leave the shelter and find a forever family.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Starlet, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue.

Starlet is the first kitten to be a Pine Belt Pet of the Week and is ready to leave the shelter and find a forever family.

She is a 12-week-old, female Dilute Calico Mix, and is the last of her siblings at the rescue looking to get adopted.

“She has been spayed. She has been to the vet, she has been checked for everything and she is negative, feline, leukemia and all the going things. She is already litter box trained, she is full of energy and life, and she would actually acclimate to any household” Jessie Hubbard with New Hope Animal Rescue says.

For those that already have animals in the house, Hubbard says they shouldn’t have any concerns with adding Starlet to the family.

“There is always an adjustment period but being that she is so young they pretty much adapt fairly quick. So there really is not a lot of adjustment for smaller ones” Hubbard explains.

Hubbard says that to adopt Starlet you can fill out an application online on their website and a $125 adoption fee will be required and covers all the vet work she has done to date.

For those who have never had a cat before or are first-time pet owners altogether, Hubbard has some advice.

“There is always, always, medical issues that can arise so make sure that can arise so make sure that you are in a financial place to take care of them. Cats are pretty much self-contained like you can have a litter box, and food and water out, and if you have someone come and check on them, they don’t need you as much as you need them kind of thing. So, cats with a clean litter box, food, and proper vet care are pretty good pets for someone who doesn’t have time to go on walks and stuff like that.”

Starlet has all her shots and is 100% ready to find her forever family, so if you’re interested, you can find her at New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny...
MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting
-
Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.
Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
The new Ladder 1 vehicle at Station No. 1 has been named “Purple Rain” and is painted in the...
Hattiesburg Fire Department dedicates new ‘Purple Rain’ fire truck

Latest News

Starlet is the first kitten to be a Pine Belt Pet of the Week and is ready to leave the shelter...
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Starlet
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Petunia
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Petunia
Meet Petunia, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Hub City Humane Society.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Petunia
'Bark in the Park' was hosted at the Columbia Water Park Saturday.
‘Bark in the Park’ raises funds for Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue