HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases

An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for four individuals who have had active arrest warrants sworn against them for separate fraudulent activity.

The quartet includes:

  • Stephanie Brooke Gallion, 40, Hattiesburg; credit card fraud after using a stolen card to make over $7,000 in purchases from a business located in the 6100 block of U.S. 98
  • Imari Malone, 23, Hattiesburg; embezzlement related to fraudulent transactions totaling $1,400 while employed at a local business in the 6100 block of U.S. 98
Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for Imari Malone on a charge of embezzlement.
Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for Imari Malone on a charge of embezzlement.
  • William Motley, 37, Hattiesburg; embezzlement related to $10,000 in merchandise while employed at a local business in the 1300 Block of West Pine Street
  • Mahalia Willis, 25, Hattiesburg; forgery/uttering after a fraudulent check was deposited into her account for more than $4,000..

If anyone has any information pertaining to these separate cases or the whereabouts of each suspect, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

