HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for four individuals who have had active arrest warrants sworn against them for separate fraudulent activity.

The quartet includes:

Stephanie Brooke Gallion, 40, Hattiesburg; credit card fraud after using a stolen card to make over $7,000 in purchases from a business located in the 6100 block of U.S. 98

Imari Malone, 23, Hattiesburg; embezzlement related to fraudulent transactions totaling $1,400 while employed at a local business in the 6100 block of U.S. 98

Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for Imari Malone on a charge of embezzlement. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

William Motley, 37, Hattiesburg; embezzlement related to $10,000 in merchandise while employed at a local business in the 1300 Block of West Pine Street

Mahalia Willis, 25, Hattiesburg; forgery/uttering after a fraudulent check was deposited into her account for more than $4,000..

If anyone has any information pertaining to these separate cases or the whereabouts of each suspect, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

