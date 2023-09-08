Homes of Hope fundraiser features roast, food, prizes

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people gathered at St. Fabian’s Catholic Church to support the Homes of Hope for Children fundraiser.

The night included food, prizes and the announcement of the first inductee into the Homes of Hope hall of fame.

The event was highlighted by the roast of Executive Director Tony Mozingo.

Mozingo spoke about what the support means to him and the organization and how he prepared to take all of the jokes coming his way.

“It restores people’s faith in Homes of Hope and the mission we’re on to take care of neglected children in this community, no strings attached,” Mozingo said. “Children, who through no fault of their own, find themselves in need. We take them in, no questions asked, and we give them a Christian home. There’s no other place like us.

“We prepared by asking people I either have the goods on or are still scared of me a little bit in the legal system, and those are the only people that get to speak (Thursday) night and roast me.”

All of the proceeds from Thursday’s event will go to Homes of Hope.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.