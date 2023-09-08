Game of the Week: Oak Grove at Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The stretch of tough opponents for Hattiesburg High School football continues at D.I. Patrick Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s Hattiesburg.” said senior linebacker BJ Mitchell. “We love being underdogs.”

The Tigers play host to Oak Grove High School.

The Warriors have come out to play this season, off to a 2-0 start and a road victory last week against Hoover (Ala.) High School.

Hattiesburg has momentum of its own, however.

The Tigers kept the Lil’ Brown Jug last week in a 37-28, second half comeback victory at Laurel High School.

“I think we got a gritty group.” said HHS head coach Tony Vance.

“They understand what it takes to win. They’ve been really good last week about picking each other up and patting each other on the back. Find a way to get better. Find a way to get the job done. Let’s see where the chips fall in the end.”

Warriors head coach Drew Causey has certainly kept the Tigers talent in mind.

Even with Oak Grove’s strong start, Causey said he knows there’s little room to give on the road.

“They’ve got a ton of athletes,” Causey said. “It starts with their quarterback.

“Duece (Vance) is a talented, talented player. He does a really good job. They’ve got talented running backs, talented wide receivers. For us, its simple. We wanna play fast, and play physical. If we can do those two things, then I feel like we have a good chance of being in the game in the fourth quarter.”

Kickoff for Friday’s matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at D.I. Patrick Stadium.

