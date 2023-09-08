FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain welcomes alma mater Southern Miss to Tallahassee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Patrick Surtain is one of the most accomplished football players to come through Southern Miss.

The New Orleans native was a shutdown defensive back for the Golden Eagles from 1994-97, named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 1997.

He finished his USM career with the third-most interceptions (6) in school history before enjoying an 11-year career in the NFL.

After many years coaching high school football in South Florida, Surtain returned to the college game this fall as Florida State’s defensive backs coach.

The 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductee talked about the unique experience of coaching against his alma mater this weekend.

Southern Miss visits No. 4 FSU on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

