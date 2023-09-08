Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

FEMA specialists offering free repair, rebuilding tips at The Home Depot stores in Hattiesburg, Biloxi

Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists from FEMA will offer tips about...
Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists from FEMA will offer tips about repairing, rebuilding and improving their homes so they can hold up better against severe weather.(FEMA)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have specialists in home improvement and hardware stores in or near the communities affected by the June tornadoes and severe storms.

Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists from FEMA will offer tips about repairing, rebuilding and improving their homes so they can hold up better against severe weather. FEMA said they can also offer tips on topics like cleaning and sanitizing after storm damage, do-it-yourself repairs and working with general contractors.

The specialists will be at The Home Depot stores in Hattiesburg (4100 O’Ferrell St.) and Biloxi (1680 Elizabeth Blvd.) from Friday, Sept. 8 to Monday, Sept. 11, and Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Specialists will talk with anyone interested in preparing for possible future disasters, not just people affected by the June tornadoes and storms, according to FEMA. They can be contacted by email at fema-r4-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727, and follow MEMA and FEMA Region 4 on X/Twitter.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny...
MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting
-
Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.
Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, coroner says
The new Ladder 1 vehicle at Station No. 1 has been named “Purple Rain” and is painted in the...
Hattiesburg Fire Department dedicates new ‘Purple Rain’ fire truck

Latest News

Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater
Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater
Homes of Hope holds fundraiser
Homes of Hope fundraiser features roast, food, prizes
Game of the Week: Oak Grove at Hattiesburg
Game Of The Week: Oak Grove at Hattiesburg
2 LPD officers to receive new roofs
2 LPD officers to receive new roofs