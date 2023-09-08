FEMA specialists offering free repair, rebuilding tips at The Home Depot stores in Hattiesburg, Biloxi

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have specialists in home improvement and hardware stores in or near the communities affected by the June tornadoes and severe storms.

Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists from FEMA will offer tips about repairing, rebuilding and improving their homes so they can hold up better against severe weather. FEMA said they can also offer tips on topics like cleaning and sanitizing after storm damage, do-it-yourself repairs and working with general contractors.

The specialists will be at The Home Depot stores in Hattiesburg (4100 O’Ferrell St.) and Biloxi (1680 Elizabeth Blvd.) from Friday, Sept. 8 to Monday, Sept. 11, and Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Specialists will talk with anyone interested in preparing for possible future disasters, not just people affected by the June tornadoes and storms, according to FEMA. They can be contacted by email at fema-r4-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727, and follow MEMA and FEMA Region 4 on X/Twitter.

