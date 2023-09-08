Boil-water notice lifted for Pleasant Ridge Water

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) -A boil-water notice for customers of the Pleasant Ridge Water Association was lifted Friday.

After testing, the water was declared safe again for those affected by Saturday’s notice, including:

:Graves Road south of Martha Robinson Road

Buffalo Hill Road between Graves Road/Mississippi 588

Breezy Lane

Rocky Creek Landing subdivision

Parkview Drive

Bridgewater community

Merchant Circle.

