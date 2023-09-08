Win Stuff
Boil-water notice lifted for Pleasant Ridge Water

Boil-water notice lifted Friday for Pleasant Ridge Water Association.
Boil-water notice lifted Friday for Pleasant Ridge Water Association.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) -A boil-water notice for customers of the Pleasant Ridge Water Association was lifted Friday.

After testing, the water was declared safe again for those affected by Saturday’s notice, including:

  • :Graves Road south of Martha Robinson Road
  • Buffalo Hill Road between Graves Road/Mississippi 588
  • Breezy Lane
  • Rocky Creek Landing subdivision
  • Parkview Drive
  • Bridgewater community
  • Merchant Circle.

