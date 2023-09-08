Boil-water notice lifted for Pleasant Ridge Water
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) -A boil-water notice for customers of the Pleasant Ridge Water Association was lifted Friday.
After testing, the water was declared safe again for those affected by Saturday’s notice, including:
- :Graves Road south of Martha Robinson Road
- Buffalo Hill Road between Graves Road/Mississippi 588
- Breezy Lane
- Rocky Creek Landing subdivision
- Parkview Drive
- Bridgewater community
- Merchant Circle.
