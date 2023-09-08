Another hot, dry day for the Pine Belt Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

Today is looking hot and dry, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

For Saturday and Sunday, you can expect sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s! Sort a preview to Fall, particularly at night.

As we head into next week, look for mostly dry weather with highs in the 90 to 96 range and lows in the 60s to around 70.

