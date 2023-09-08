Win Stuff
Amtrak to begin service on Coast in 2024

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak announced at the Southern Rail Commission’s meeting Friday service on the Mississippi Gulf Coast would begin in 2024.

At the quarterly meeting in Point Clear, Alabama Friday morning, Amtrak updated the SRC on the project’s status.

Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross confirms to WLOX the project is in its last stage of implementation. Knox says the project could wrap up after about six months of rail work, meaning we could see service begin as early as spring 2024.

Work is still underway in Mobile, including finishing the rail line and platforms in the city.

An exact start date for the passenger service has not been released. We will keep you updated both online and on air with any new information.

