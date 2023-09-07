WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

TexasPresentedPINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

On Thursday, the 2023 NFL Kickoff will be broadcast from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on NBC. It will be followed by NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Kansa City Chiefs from 7:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on NBC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Nascar: Xfinity Series: Kansas 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Big Ten Football: Charlotte at Maryland 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Track & Field: USA Track & Field - 5th Ave. Mile 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Motor Sports: MotoGP: San Marino 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. IndyCar Laguna Seca 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ NC State Wolfpack 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. College Football: Texas A&M Aggies @Miami Hurricanes 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Wisconsin Badgers @ Washington State Cougars 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Premier Lacrosse League: Semifinal #1: Redwoods vs. Archers 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

