WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TexasPresentedPINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

On Thursday, the 2023 NFL Kickoff will be broadcast from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on NBC. It will be followed by NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Kansa City Chiefs from 7:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on NBC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Nascar: Xfinity Series: Kansas2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Charlotte at Maryland6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Track & Field: USA Track & Field - 5th Ave. Mile11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Motor Sports: MotoGP: San Marino12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
IndyCar Laguna Seca2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ NC State Wolfpack11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
College Football: Texas A&M Aggies @Miami Hurricanes2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Wisconsin Badgers @ Washington State Cougars6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Premier Lacrosse League: Semifinal #1: Redwoods vs. Archers2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

