WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
On Thursday, the 2023 NFL Kickoff will be broadcast from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on NBC. It will be followed by NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Kansa City Chiefs from 7:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on NBC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Nascar: Xfinity Series: Kansas
|2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Charlotte at Maryland
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Track & Field: USA Track & Field - 5th Ave. Mile
|11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Motor Sports: MotoGP: San Marino
|12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|IndyCar Laguna Seca
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ NC State Wolfpack
|11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|College Football: Texas A&M Aggies @Miami Hurricanes
|2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Wisconsin Badgers @ Washington State Cougars
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Premier Lacrosse League: Semifinal #1: Redwoods vs. Archers
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
