WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Sept. 7, 2023
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.
- Paws, Laws, and Hub City Service Dogs
- Hosted at the Hattiesburg Library on Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Rummage for Recovery Fundraiser
- Organized by Renters for Recovery
- Hosted at Carterville Baptist Church on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Learn to Play Magic - Open House
- Hosted at Top Tier Board Games on Saturday at noon.
- Attendees must purchase two Jumpstart 2022 packs for entry.
- Mississippi State Armwrestling Championship Tournament
- Organized by the Professional Armwrestling League
- Hosted at Brewsky’s on Saturday at noon
- $5 Spector fee and competition entry information are available on the PAL’s Facebook Page.
- 2023 Downtown Brews & Bites
- Hosted at Walthall Park in Downtown Hattiesburg on Saturday from 5 - 7 p.m.
- A ticket is required for entry, and advance purchase is recommended.
- Indie Art Show
- Presented by the Art Hub - Hattiesburg
- Hosted at the Author Shoppe on Saturday from 7 - 9 p.m.
