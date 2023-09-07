Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

USM embraces challenge ahead with visit to Florida State

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss head coach Will Hall said Florida State has “no weaknesses.”

Certainly, none appeared in the Seminoles’ 45-24 rout of No. 5 LSU to open the season on Sunday.

The win catapulted FSU to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll ahead of USM’s trip to Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Golden Eagles recognize the great challenge and opportunity in front of them.

First-year defensive coordinator Dan O’Brien is tasked with trying to slow down the Noles’ electric offense led by senior quarterback Jordan Travis, who tossed four touchdowns and ran for a fifth in Sunday’s win.

“It’s not easy,” O’Brien said. “You gotta find a way to not necessarily create negatives but you gotta keep them behind the sticks as much as you can. So you gotta get them on first and ten. You gotta find a way to get it to three yards or less on a run. You gotta get ‘em to second and long to where maybe it changes their mindset on what they want to do throwing or running the ball.

“Obviously the quarterback’s really elusive so we’ve got to find a way to keep him in the pocket. When we do pressure, we gotta be able to cover. We’ve gotta win our one-on-one’s on the outside like we already talked about with the receivers. They’re basketball players.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

Latest News

Dan O'Brien, Southern Miss
USM embraces challenge ahead with visit to Florida State
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
What went wrong for Jackson State in disappointing loss against Florida A&M?
Ole Miss opened with four consecutive touchdown drives against Mercer.
Ole Miss dominates Mercer
Mississippi State defeats SE Louisiana 48-7.
Mississippi State defeats SE Louisiana 48-7, honor late Mike Leach