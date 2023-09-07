“Time Out” with Jones College WR Latrell Neville

Jones College sophomore wide receiver Latrell Neville sits down with WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet to talk about his excitement to be in Ellisville after transferring from the University of Nebraska. Neville is a New Orleans native and grandson of four-time Grammy-winning musician Aaron Neville.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.