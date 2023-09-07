Win Stuff
“Time Out” with Jones College WR Latrell Neville

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jones College sophomore wide receiver Latrell Neville sits down with WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet to talk about his excitement to be in Ellisville after transferring from the University of Nebraska. Neville is a New Orleans native and grandson of four-time Grammy-winning musician Aaron Neville.

