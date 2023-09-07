Southern Miss students host ‘Critter Cuddles & Cans Collection’ supporting animal rescue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students joined together Wednesday to help a local animal shelter.

The “Critter Cuddles & Can Collection” event invited students and staff to enjoy complimentary cuddles from adoptable puppies while learning how they can help the North Star Animal Rescue in Columbia. Volunteers from the host organizations, Sigma Alpha Lambda (SAL) and the Association of Office Professionals, also collected canned pet food for the shelter.

Zeb Spire, the president of the USM SAL chapter, said his fraternity brothers decided to host the event after seeing a need for animal rescues around the Hub City.

“We’ve seen a big increase in the amount of stray animals around town in Hattiesburg and stuff like that, seeing dogs running around and cats,” said Spire. “And so we realized it would be really good if we just tried to boost the amount of food and just help the animals out in general.”

North Star President Mandee McClain said the help couldn’t come at a better time.

“We’ve got puppies,” said McClain. “We’re housing over 150 dogs right now. So, we have everything from great Danes to chihuahuas.”

Wednesday’s event occurred across from Spirit Park, but it’s not too late to help!

McClain said they will continue collecting canned pet food donations at several drop-off bins across the USM campus until October 2. She also said that North Star Animal Rescue is always looking for volunteers.

