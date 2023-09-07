Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Southern Miss gets new, $21-million, MS INBRE grant for research pool

USM-based research network sees grant renewed
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A statewide biomedical research network based at The University of Southern Mississippi, has gotten a record amount of federal funding to continue important research throughout the state.

The Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence received a grant for more than $21 million from the National Institutes of Health.

The funding comes from a renewal grant, spread over a five-year period.

“As a student researcher, it is exciting to hear,” said USMN senior Zack Wallace, a Polymer Science and Engineering major from Jackson. “Anytime there is funding and research, that means so many opportunities for students to really be able to explore things that they’re interested in.”

The new money kicked in on Sept. 1, and and similar funds will be distributed in the same fashion over the next four years as well.

“The IDeA program is really looking to states that are maybe underfunded in the NIH grant world, and (looking) how to help build infrastructure in the state, support researchers in the state, as well as build a trained work force,” USM Research Vice President. Kelly Lucas said.

The MS INBRE program previously was funded with an earlier, five-year, NIH grant for $19 million.

The program was established in Mississippi in 2001.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student

Latest News

(Photo source: WDAM)
Hattiesburg City Council approves 2024 Fiscal Budget
-
HPD remembers retired officers who passed away Monday
The Hattiesburg City Council’s approval of a $158.1 million budget will put more money in some...
City of Hattiesburg new employee raises
The Lamar County Fire Services will have more manpower in the future.
Lamar Co. Fire Services budget