Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Police: Teen driver crashes into bus stop, injuring nearly a dozen students

A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding,...
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding, injuring 11 students.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A 16-year-old driver in California was arrested after police say he hit 11 students at a bus stop.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was speeding around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Roosevelt High School in Fresno. He allegedly crashed into a bus stop where 20 students were waiting.

Eleven students were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver pulled over after the crash but then ran off with his 14-year-old sister. They were picked up by a family member and later pulled over by police.

That’s when the 16-year-old was placed under arrest.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
Herbert Hoover III, 54, of Maurepas, La.
La. man arrested after LPD responds to disturbance call
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in
The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.
Jones Co. wrongful death civil case dismissed

Latest News

Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
A man whose truck tumbled into a ravine was rescued after being trapped for nearly five days....
Man, 68, spent days 'hoping, praying' for rescue after crash into ravine
Law enforcement were waiting for preliminary autopsy results. (WCCO via CNN)
Investigation underway after 3 found dead at Minnesota resort
The crash happened on I-85 near Jake Alexander Boulevard in August.
VIDEO: Officer saves driver from burning truck just before it explodes