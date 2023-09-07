Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A body was discovered in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Coroner’s Office, the body was found in the Prentiss area Wednesday morning.

Officials are still in the early stages of the investigation.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for more information.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Herbert Hoover III, 54, of Maurepas, La.
La. man arrested after LPD responds to disturbance call
This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in
The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.
Jones Co. wrongful death civil case dismissed

Latest News

The new Ladder 1 vehicle at Station No. 1 has been named “Purple Rain” and is painted in the...
Hattiesburg Fire Department dedicates new ‘Purple Rain’ fire truck
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Sept. 7, 2023
Brandon Presley, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, stopped in the Pine Belt Wednesday to...
Brandon Presley talks faith & healthcare at Columbia campaign stop
University of Southern Mississippi students joined together Wednesday to help a local animal...
Southern Miss students host 'Critter Cuddles & Cans Collection' supporting animal rescue