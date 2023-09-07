Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A body was discovered in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Coroner’s Office, the body was found in the Prentiss area Wednesday morning.

Officials are still in the early stages of the investigation.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for more information.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

