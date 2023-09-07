Win Stuff
MCSO: Suspect in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting arrested

The Marion County Sheriff's posted on their Facebook page that the suspect has been arrested.
The Marion County Sheriff’s posted on their Facebook page that the suspect has been arrested.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect involved in an armed robbery and shooting in Marion County Thursday morning is now in custody.

The Marion County Sheriff’s posted on their Facebook page that the suspect has been arrested.

A BOLO was issued by the sheriff’s office as an investigation into the incident had started.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at Custom Trophy & Engraving in Foxworth.

MCSO says the suspect involved was considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to not approach the suspect.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of what they believe the suspect was driving at the time of the incident.

MCSO says the suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to not approach the suspect.
MCSO says the suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to not approach the suspect.(Columbia Police Department)

Updates will be added as soon as more details become available.

