Laurel Police Department promotes 3, long-time officers

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Three, long-time Laurel Police Department officers received promotions at Laurel City Hall Thursday morning.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee read the oath of office to investigators Michelle Howell and Mitch Blakeney and Sgt. David Grasha.

Howell and Blakeney were promoted to sergeants. Grasha was promoted to lieutenant.

LPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said the officers had more than 50 years of combined experience.

“This is a big accomplishment for them and their families,” Cox said. “You’ve got a lot of years invested in law enforcement that just took another step up the ladder, so to speak.”

Cox said the promotion process was competitive.

“(The promotions are) tested by an outside company, so when the testing was complete of everybody eligible, they landed at the top,” Cox said. “So, we’re very confident in their abilities.”

The LPD is currently accepting applications for new officers. Those interested can apply in-person at the Human Resources Department at Laurel City Hall or call (601) 428-6423.

The next entry-level police officer civil service exam is set for 8 a.m. on Sept. 16 .

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.