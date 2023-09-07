Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel Police Department promotes 3, long-time officers

Three, long-time Laurel police officers were promoted Thursday.
Three, long-time Laurel police officers were promoted Thursday.(wdam)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Three, long-time Laurel Police Department officers received promotions at Laurel City Hall Thursday morning.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee read the oath of office to investigators Michelle Howell and Mitch Blakeney and Sgt. David Grasha.

Howell and Blakeney were promoted to sergeants. Grasha was promoted to lieutenant.

LPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said the officers had more than 50 years of combined experience.

“This is a big accomplishment for them and their families,” Cox said. “You’ve got a lot of years invested in law enforcement that just took another step up the ladder, so to speak.”

Cox said the promotion process was competitive.

“(The promotions are) tested by an outside company, so when the testing was complete of everybody eligible, they landed at the top,” Cox said. “So, we’re very confident in their abilities.”

The LPD is currently accepting applications for new officers. Those interested can apply in-person at the Human Resources Department at Laurel City Hall or call (601) 428-6423.

The next entry-level police officer civil service exam is set for 8 a.m. on Sept. 16 .

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Herbert Hoover III, 54, of Maurepas, La.
La. man arrested after LPD responds to disturbance call
This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in
The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.
Jones Co. wrongful death civil case dismissed

Latest News

Jones County arrested another suspect in an on-going investigation into an ATV theft ring.
Jones County arrests 6th suspect in ATV ring investigation
Person shot and killed by deputies at Simpson County gas station
MCSO says if anyone sees the vehicle, call 911.
BOLO issued following armed robbery, shooting in Marion Co.; suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Midday Headlines 9/7
Midday Headlines 9/7