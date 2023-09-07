Jones County arrests 6th suspect in ATV ring investigation

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A sixth suspect was arrested and charged Thursday in an on-going investigation Jones County Sheriff’s Department made into a All-Terrain Vehicle/motorcycle theft ring.

“Our investigation into the rash of ATV thefts we experienced continues to lead to individuals responsible for or involved in some way in these cases,” JCSD Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter.

JCSD investigators arrested Juan Colon, 37, charged him with accessory after the fact in connection with a series of ATV and motorcycle thefts reported in Jones County.

Colon is being held at the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Friday,

“We have put a huge dent in this particular ATV theft ring and continue to pursue leads and make arrests,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This investigation is far from over and for anyone who was involved in these thefts and who has not yet been charged, keep watching over your shoulder.”

