Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Inmate killed overnight at Parchman

Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Howard Ballou
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate was killed overnight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Cain says the inmate had been incarcerated for four years on burglary charges.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC are investigating the incident.

MDOC says the assailants have been apprehended with video evidence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in
Herbert Hoover III, 54, of Maurepas, La.
La. man arrested after LPD responds to disturbance call
This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
-
Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

Jonathan and Tracy Cox (middle) pose with the the familes of Lt. Mark Evans (left) and Sgt....
Cox Roofing gives new roofs to 2 longtime Laurel police officers
Jones County arrested another suspect in an on-going investigation into an ATV theft ring.
Jones County arrests 6th suspect in ATV ring investigation
Three, long-time Laurel police officers were promoted Thursday.
Laurel Police Department promotes 3, long-time officers
Deputies are led on a chase after a suspect steals a patrol car in Simpson County.
Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase