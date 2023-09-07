Inmate killed overnight at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate was killed overnight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Cain says the inmate had been incarcerated for four years on burglary charges.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC are investigating the incident.

MDOC says the assailants have been apprehended with video evidence.

