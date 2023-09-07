Hit-or-miss rainy conditions are expected for your Thursday night.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday Pine Belt!

This evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected . There is a 30% chance of rain as we go through the evening.

As we go throughout the day tomorrow, no rain chances are expected except in the very late overnight hours and highs will be in the mid 90s.

For your weekend, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will remain in the mid to low 90s.

Overnight lows this week are expected to dip down into the 60s!

Though temperatures are in the mid 90s, it will still be a very humid week ahead with the heat index expected to remain in the high 90s throughout most of the week.

Rain chances will increase as we go into early next week, but for now enjoy the sunshine!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.