Hattiesburg Fire Department receives historic raise

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Soon, those who work for the Hattiesburg Fire Department will see larger paychecks.

The Hattiesburg City Council approved a pay raise of $8,000, making the starting pay $40,000 for new recruits.

The pay can increase depending on the level of experience and college degree.

“It always helps, especially when you have kids,” HFD Lt. Austin Bounds said. “Every little bit of money is going to be able to go towards them and the things they need,” .

Bounds said most firefighters have more than one job to make ends meet—now, he says he can use that extra time another way.

“Instead of worrying about where the money’s going to go, where is it going to come from, trying to find overtime,” Bounds said. “This is definitely going to help with being able to spend more time with our families.”

The fire department received an across-the-board raise, including administrative and prevention department positions.

One firefighter, who had been with the fire department for 10 years, said the boost in pay was the largest raise he had seen.

HFD Lt. Lieutenant Jourdan Arnold said he hoped the raise will help with recruiting more firefighters to fill 10 positions.

“Hattiesburg, we’ve always had the best firefighters in the state at this department, and, lately, like I said, it’s been harder to hang on to those guys so that we stay the best,” Arnold said. “Hopefully, this is a big step in the right direction for us to attract those guys, the good ones, the ones we want.”

Arnold said he’s thankful for the city’s decision.

“We don’t have to work three jobs to make ends meet,” Arnold said. “That helps, too, and this is going to be a step in the right direction.

“But the main thing, base pay coming up and attracting good people, that’s the main thing.”

To apply to become a Hattiesburg firefighter, visit hattiesburgms.com

