Hattiesburg Fire Department dedicates new ‘Purple Rain’ fire truck

The new Ladder 1 vehicle at Station No. 1 has been named “Purple Rain” and is painted in the...
The new Ladder 1 vehicle at Station No. 1 has been named “Purple Rain” and is painted in the purple and gold colors of Hattiesburg High School.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg has a new fire truck honoring the Hattiesburg Public School District.

The new Ladder 1 vehicle at Station No. 1 has been named “Purple Rain” and is painted in the purple and gold colors of Hattiesburg High School.

The truck was officially dedicated at a ceremony at Station No. 1 Thursday.

The cost of the vehicle is nearly $1.3 million and was purchased with federal ARPA funds.

A panel of city leaders and firefighters chose the name “Purple Rain” from a list of suggestions from 160 residents.

16 different people suggested “Purple Rain.”

The city also has a fire engine painted in black and gold colors honoring Southern Miss.

