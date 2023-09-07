Win Stuff
Forrest Health Institute of Neuroscience cuts ribbon on new Midtown Hattiesburg location

FHIN cuts ribbon on new Midtown Hattiesburg location
FHIN cuts ribbon on new Midtown Hattiesburg location
By Allen Brewer
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon cutting and open house was held at the Forrest Health Institute of Neuroscience’s new Midtown Hattiesburg location at 2807 Arlington Loop.

Guest had the opportunity to tour the new facility alongside medical professionals on Wednesday afternoon.

The facility includes several exam rooms, a conference/consultant room, an X-ray suite and offices for the providers, staff and direct, with parking on the east side of the facility.

Caption

It joins the institute’s West Hattiesburg facility, located at 7125 U.S. Hwy. 98, which opened in January.

Both outpatient locations allow patients to receive local, expert care.

The Institute of Neuroscience offers outpatient care across the state and Southern region.

Patients are seen by a team of neurosurgeons, each with more than 20 years of experience, who provide specialized treatment and surgical care for brain, spine and nerve conditions.

With these new facilities, Forest Health continues to strive to meet its mission to do what is best for the patient.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (601) 288-FHIN(3446) or visit www.FHIN.org.

