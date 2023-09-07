Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Family settles lawsuit after girl’s terrified reaction to Easter Bunny goes viral

The girl's mother and the day care have settled for an undisclosed amount, according to documents filed in court. (WESH, SNAPCHAT, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida family has settled a lawsuit against a day care center related to video of a 2018 incident that showed a little girl’s terrified reaction when an adult in an Easter Bunny costume entered her classroom.

An employee of Around the World Learning Center in Kissimmee posted the video on Snapchat, despite the girl’s mother, Cassandra Bryson, signing papers declining to allow her daughter’s pictures or video to be shared.

The video generated 17 million views on social media within months.

Bryson sued the day care on behalf of her daughter, who is now 8. She alleged negligence, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit.

“I feel my child was in need, and I wasn’t there. When I’m not there, they’re there for me, for lack of better terms. I really do truly feel like they let me down,” she said.

Five years after the incident, Bryson and the day care have settled for an undisclosed amount, according to documents filed in court.

Attorneys earlier argued whether the girl had actually been harmed.

“Neither the Easter Bunny nor the employee physically impacted the child. There is absolutely no physical impact at the time of the negligence,” said Kyle Wilhelm, the defendant’s attorney.

“The startling reaction, her jump from her chair, her knocking into the other chair does satisfy the impact rule,” said Scott Leeds, the plaintiff’s attorney.

Ahead of the settlement, a mediation in the case had been scheduled for September.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

Latest News

The girl's mother and the day care have settled for an undisclosed amount, according to...
Mother, day care settle lawsuit over video of girl’s terrified reaction to Easter Bunny
Dan O'Brien, Southern Miss
USM embraces challenge ahead with visit to Florida State
Search continues for missing teen in Wayne County
Status: Missing Waynesboro teen update
Dan O'Brien, Southern Miss
USM embraces challenge ahead with visit to Florida State