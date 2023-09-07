Excessive heat has been damaging to fall crops

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s no secret that the Pine Belt has been fighting through near-drought conditions over these past summer weeks.

Dry conditions, heat warnings and burn bans have been a daily occurrence for several weeks, leading to issues for farmers trying to grow crops.

“The two combinations of extremely dry summer and dry season even before that and then the hot temperature scorches whatever does grow, so all the crops have had everything against (them) that could be had,” said Marty Pope, senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson,

Farmers could have done a few things in an attempt to save their crops.

If fortunate enough, farmers had an irrigation system to fall back upon.

“The only ones that’re probably going to do really well are if they irrigated,” Pope said. “That’s what we’re looking at, I think, that’s going to be the whole issue there.

“You’ve actually probably got more rain than some areas have, but even your whole deficits for the year are still low as well as last month’s deficits.”

Mitchell Farms owner Don Mitchell said that his pumpkins are doing well and he’s hopeful that he will have a normal turnout this year.

“We have a center pivot and we have a lot of our pumpkins irrigated.,” Mitchell said. “Where the pumpkins are not irrigated, they’re not doing so well, but most of our crop this year, I do have irrigated and they’re doing fantastic.”

Farmers and forecasters agreed that this summer’s heat wave is, unfortunately, going to be memorable, with the Pine Belt some five inches less than last year’s average rainfall for the year.

“This has been kind of a challenging season,” Mitchell said. “Our spring crops were very good, but our fall crops are kind of suffering due to the drought.

“But we have a lot if irrigation here and that has really helped.”

