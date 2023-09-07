Cox Roofing gives new roofs to 2 longtime Laurel police officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Lt. Mark Evans and Sgt. Roman Moss at the Laurel Police Department never expected to receive new roofs at no cost. However, both officers were selected for Cox Roofing’s annual roof giveaway this year.

Moss said he had never won anything before.

“It was surprising to us also,” said Moss. “When Mrs. Tracy called me, I jumped, my wife was like ‘What’s going on?’ and once I told her, she was surprised herself.”

Evans said he had no words to describe the honor of receiving the new roof.

“Due to a small tragedy that had occurred, we were already looking at a new roof,” said Evans. “That tragedy really helped us put funds in another position.”

Evan’s wife’s son had been in a car wreck where they had to use the jaws of life to extricate him from the vehicle. He could not walk after the accident and had to stay in the hospital for three months. They had put money aside to purchase a new roof but had to put it on hold after the accident.

Evans said he felt blessed that he was the recipient, despite the circumstances.

Moss also had a difficult situation. His family had patched the roof to their home, but it still needed some work when he learned he had won the giveaway.

Each year, Cox Roofing selects a different profession to gift a new roof. The first giveaway was to a veteran and the second to a nurse. This year was for a law enforcement officer.

Evans was initially selected as the winner, but the company had received so many donations that they could also provide Moss with a new roof.

Beacon Building Products and the Atlas Roofing Corporation provided the materials for the new roofs, and Cox Roofing provided the labor.

LPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said the company reached out to him last year for nominations for the giveaway.

“They are really giving back to the community,” said Cox. “Besides, in the dictionary where they say putting your money where your mouth is, Cox Roofing actually does it.”

Evans and Moss are both longtime officers. Moss has served 15 years at LPD and Evans has a total of 28 years in law enforcement. 25 of those years have been spent at LPD.

Next year, Cox Roofing will select a teacher to give a new roof. The drawing will take place in May 2024 during Teacher Appreciation Week.

