Brandon Presley talks faith & healthcare at Columbia campaign stop

Brandon Presley, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, stopped in the Pine Belt Wednesday to talk with voters about issues like faith & healthcare.
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandon Presley, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, stopped in the Pine Belt Wednesday to talk with voters about issues like faith & healthcare.

This latest stop on the campaign trail was at John the Baptist M.B. Church in Columbia.

”We’re going to all 82 counties in Mississippi because I don’t believe any county should not be represented when I’m governor,” said Presley. “I’m proud to be in Marion County tonight, and I’m proud to be at a church. I’m a Christian. Faith is very important to me.”

At the meeting, Presley focused on healthcare and answering community members’ questions about the issues they said were important to them.

Presley said he plans to make more stops throughout the Pine Belt.

