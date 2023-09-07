BOLO issued following armed robbery, shooting in Marion Co.; suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A BOLO has been issued by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as investigation has started following an armed robbery and shooting Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at Custom Trophy & Engraving in Foxworth.

MCSO says the suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to not approach the suspect.

The sheriff’s office has released a surveillance photo of what they believe is a vehicle of interest in the case.

MCSO says the suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to not approach the suspect. (Columbia Police Department)

MCSO says if anyone sees the vehicle, call 911.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.