BOLO issued following armed robbery, shooting in Marion Co.; suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MCSO says if anyone sees the vehicle, call 911.
MCSO says if anyone sees the vehicle, call 911.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A BOLO has been issued by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as investigation has started following an armed robbery and shooting Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at Custom Trophy & Engraving in Foxworth.

MCSO says the suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to not approach the suspect.

The sheriff’s office has released a surveillance photo of what they believe is a vehicle of interest in the case.

MCSO says the suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to...
MCSO says the suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous and has alerted the public to not approach the suspect.

MCSO says if anyone sees the vehicle, call 911.

