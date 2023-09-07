Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says

Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA says.(SIYAMA9 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Five asteroids, including one the size of a house, are expected to fly by Earth this week.

According to NASA, the objects will fly past Earth starting Wednesday.

The first asteroid, named 2021 JA5, is approximately the size of a house and it will be the first of the group to pass by our planet.

Two other asteroids are said to be the size of airplanes that will pass by Earth on Friday, with the additional pair being compared to the size of two buses.

None of the asteroids are expected to pose a threat to the planet, according to NASA.

However, all five asteroids are large enough and close enough in proximity to Earth for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, to deem them “potentially hazardous.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo adds 2, new species to its menagerie
Hattiesburg Zoo adds 2, new species to its menagerie
WDAM's 7 Rex Thompson offers forecast for Pine Belt.
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers weather forecast
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Google reaches tentative settlement with all 50 states over alleged app store monopoly
Two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks...
2 men plead guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day
-
FHIN cuts ribbon on new Midtown Hattiesburg location