09/07 Ryan’s “Hottest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Get ready for our hottest day in a couple weeks ahead of some drier air!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for a taste of August later today as 100 degree highs returns to the area today. Thankfully they won’t be sticking around as long as they did in August...basically the whole month...since we’ll only have them today. Expect a high of 100 by 4 PM, though it is possible a front swinging through could develop enough cloud cover/showers to cool things a degree or two. Make no mistake, even if we don’t hit 100 exactly, the heat index will linger in the 110 degree range...activating Heat Advisories in the area again for the first time in a week or more. That means Heat Safety will be important today, so be sure to stay as cool as possible and take plenty of shady breaks if you have to be outside.

The temperature will fall in the days ahead, but never below 94 for an afternoon high. That’s still a handful of degrees above average, but the humidity will fall nicely though. Dewpoints will fall as low as the 50s, the “comfy” to “amazing” range. That means a few fall-like mornings in a row, but still going to be quite summery for some time for our days.

Thermometer to continue to bubble through the week