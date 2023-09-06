Win Stuff
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in

James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said 35-year-old James Rowell of Petal is being held on a warrant for aggravated assault.

Rowell was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, and his bond has been set at $50,000.

FCSO said it appreciates all the tips called in through Crime Stoppers.

