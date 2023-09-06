Thermometer to continue to bubble through the week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

Another very hot day in the Pine Belt, with more heat on the way.

Overnight Wednesday, low temperatures are expected in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Thursday is looking hot, hot, hot, with a 30 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s.

Friday is looking sunny, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

Saturday looks to be hot, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-60s, with a 20 percent chance of rain

For Sunday look for sunny and hot weather-with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid-60s.

