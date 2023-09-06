Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Thermometer to continue to bubble through the week

WDAM's 7 Rex Thompson offers forecast for Pine Belt.
WDAM's 7 Rex Thompson offers forecast for Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

Another very hot day in the Pine Belt, with more heat on the way.

Overnight Wednesday, low temperatures are expected in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Thursday is looking hot, hot, hot, with a 30 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s.

Friday is looking sunny, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

Saturday looks to be hot, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-60s, with a 20 percent chance of rain

For Sunday look for sunny and hot weather-with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid-60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

WDAM's 7 Rex Thompson offers forecast for Pine Belt.
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers weather forecast
The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.
Jones Co. wrongful death civil case dismissed
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in