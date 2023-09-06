Renovations to Calico Station underway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brick by brick, progress is continuing at the Calico Station in downtown Hattiesburg.

In 2022, it was announced that the old antique mall would be getting a facelift.

The project is now in its construction phase.

Once complete, the building is set to have food vendors, a rooftop bar and a swimming area.

“We had to do a lot of re-purposing of the building, making sure we restore its historical integrity, but we’re just making progress as we see fit,” said Calico Development CEO Kenneth Moye.

Moye said businesses have already shown interest in the building, ahead of its opening.

“We have a restaurant that wants to do a Caribbean-style for the rooftop, Caribbean-style cuisine,” Moye said. “Have some office space that’s already pretty much occupied and pre-leased out.”

The main focus at this point in the project is modernizing the building while maintaining its historic features.

Contractor Chiron Hosley said doing so hasn’t been easy with a building that old.

“There’s not always been the best maintenance kept building, so as we’re peeling back those layers, we’re discovering more issues that we had to comply with or go back and repair that wasn’t part of the initial assessment,” said Hosley.

Jerry Buti has owned Go Young Fashion for over 40 years. He said he’s happy to see the continued growth in downtown.

“Any new vendor, any new business, always helps the business that has been existing in downtown Hattiesburg,” said Buti.

Though the road hasn’t been easy, Moye said he’s still optimistic about the project.

“The excitement is still there,” Moye said. “We’re just ready to keep this train rolling.”

The building is set to have a soft opening at the beginning of 2024, followed by a full opening in the spring.

