Mostly sunny weather expected Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Overnight, look for mostly clear and humid weather with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

As we head into Thursday, you can expect a 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 90s.

Friday is looking mostly sunny with only a few showers and thunderstorms expected with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Saturday, look for only a 30% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday is looking sunny with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

