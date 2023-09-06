Win Stuff
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing incident in Jasper County

Carl Sanders Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight escalated into a stabbing, sending one man to the hospital and the other to a jail cell.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged Carl Sanders Jr., 53, with attempted murder Monday.

The victim, 32-year-old Ronnie Spencer, is recovering at South Central Regional Medical Center, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said.

Johnson said the incident occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at Sanders’ residence.

Reportedly, a fight broke out between Sanders and Spencer in Sanders’ front yard. Johnson said the fight ended when Sanders entered his home.

Johnson said Sanders then came back out of his house wielding a knife, and stabbed Spencer.

Two witnesses met the ambulance at an old gas station down the road from Sanders’ home. Spencer was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

Sanders is set to appear before Judge Sullivan Dukes for his initial appearance Thursday.

Johnson said the case remains under investigation.

