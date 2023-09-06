Win Stuff
La. man arrested after LPD responds to disturbance call

Herbert Hoover III, 54, of Maurepas, La.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man was arrested Monday evening after Laurel police officers responded to a disturbance call on Wansley Road.

At the scene, officers encountered a male and female in the disturbance and determined that disturbance and trespassing charges were warranted against the male suspect.

After the suspect was taken into custody, Officer Devin Craven located three small bags of methamphetamine with a total package weight of 10 grams.

The Laurel Police Department said 54-year-old Herbert Hoover III was charged with two misdemeanors (disturbance of family and trespass upon enclosed land of another) and one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Hoover will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.

LPD Investigator Michelle Howell is the lead investigator in the case.

Any persons with information about criminal activity may contact LPD at (601) 425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP(7867).

