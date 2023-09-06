Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones Co. wrongful death civil case dismissed

The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.
The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wrongful death civil lawsuit filed more than four years ago ended with an order of dismissal.

The complaint was filed by the estate of Katherine E. Sinclair against Gregory W. Burroughs. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company acted as an intervenor.

According to the court order filed in Jones County Circuit Court last week, a resolution was reached between the parties involved. The court ordered the motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, which means the decision is final.

The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.

On Aug. 27, 2018, Burroughs was found not guilty of manslaughter in the death of Katherine Sinclair in Franklin County. However, the Sinclair family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Burroughs prior to the trial.

Katherine Sinclair was found with a gunshot wound to the head in June 2017, police said.

In 2019, an order was granted on Jan. 7 by Williamson for a change of venue.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
James Rowell, 35, of Petal.
Wanted Forrest Co. man turns self in
-
FEMA grants for June tornado cleaning costs
Midday Headlines 9/6
Midday Headlines 9/6