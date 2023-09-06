Jones Co. wrongful death civil case dismissed

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wrongful death civil lawsuit filed more than four years ago ended with an order of dismissal.

The complaint was filed by the estate of Katherine E. Sinclair against Gregory W. Burroughs. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company acted as an intervenor.

According to the court order filed in Jones County Circuit Court last week, a resolution was reached between the parties involved. The court ordered the motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, which means the decision is final.

The order was signed on Aug. 31 by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.

On Aug. 27, 2018, Burroughs was found not guilty of manslaughter in the death of Katherine Sinclair in Franklin County. However, the Sinclair family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Burroughs prior to the trial.

Katherine Sinclair was found with a gunshot wound to the head in June 2017, police said.

In 2019, an order was granted on Jan. 7 by Williamson for a change of venue.

