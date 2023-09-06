Win Stuff
HPD remembers retired officers who passed away Monday

-
-(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is sending all its thoughts and prayers to the family of retired Hattiesburg police officer Don Harrison.

On a Facebook post, HPD said Harrison passed away Monday at his home in Laurel. He was 80 years old.

HPD said Harrison served with the department for more than 25 years until retirement.

As you go about your week, HPD asks residents to think about Harrison’s family and all who knew and loved him.

According to the Moore’s Funeral Service website, visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Dixie Community Cemetery to follow.

Harrison’s obituary said he served as an ordained Methodist minister for more than 25 years with various different churches. He also served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he had become a prisoner of war.

