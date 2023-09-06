Hattiesburg City Council approves 2024 Fiscal Budget

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council’s approval of a $158.1 million budget will put more money in some city employees’ pockets.

“So, for this upcoming year, firefighters get an unprecedented raise going to 40,000 starting, continues the police raise we passed in the summer,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The council passed the budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“We really were able to prioritize on some areas that we needed to make investments not only in infrastructure but in employee salaries, which is something we’ve been working extremely hard to increase,” said Hattiesburg City Council President Jeffrey George.

Barker said investing in employees is the primary goal.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue to invest in our folks while also making sure we’re making fiscally sound decisions both now and in the future,” Barker said.

The 2024 Fiscal Budget also covers infrastructure improvements.

“With the ARPA grants we received, we were able to maximize that money by matching it one for one with money we received from the state and then turned and allowed us to use other infrastructure money that we have to not only increase our paving budget but to put other projects across our city on the books that we have been wanting to do that we otherwise would not have been able to afford,” said George.

One of the departments that received raises is the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Division. The current pay rate for the department is $13 per hour but the raise would make it $14 per hour.

For employees who have been with the city for more than 4 years, their salaries will rise by $1.50 to $14.50 per hour.

“We’re very thankful for the council for that approval,” said Interim Director Betsy Mercier. “This division struggles with retaining and recruiting those qualified employees, which some require specific skillset for. So, we’re glad to see an increase and I’m going to continue to advocate for our employees but with this council approval I think that we will see new applicants and we encourage any interested applicant to apply.”

