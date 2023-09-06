‘Boots on the Ground’ attracts locals to Chain Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of local organizations, non-profits and businesses showed up at Chain Park in Hattiesburg for the first “Boots on the Ground” outreach event.

The event was hosted by the Diamond Excursions Ladies Edition and created in honor of International Charity Day.

People were able to get products and learn of services for their mental and physical well-being.

Vendors included the Open Arms Healthcare Center and the Mississippi Center for Legal Services.

“So many people expressing themselves, really, sexually more liberated, these days,” said Open Arms Outreach Coordinator Brian Street. “So, we wanna make sure that we’re here to make sure they understand if you need any services any time along that spectrum, we’re here for them.”

“There’s a lot of people in the community that are unable to afford to get legal council, so that’s what we’re here for,” said Demetrius Marsalis, educational coordinator for the Mississippi Center for Legal Services.

The Area Development Partnership also set up mobile showers and pantries, providing clean clothes, shoes and care packages to the area’s homeless population.

