09/06 Ryan’s “2 Seasons” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Another one of those “starts in fall, ends in summer” days ahead.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

I hope you’re able to get outside for a few minutes early this morning, because we’re off to a great start! Morning low temperatures were as low as 67 in the Pine Belt, with a high end of around 71. The humidity was still elevated, so it doesn’t quite fell “fall-like,” but it’s definitely a teaser. It’ll turn around this afternoon as the sun dominates the sky today, leading to an even warmer high than yesterday...now up to 99 in the Hattiesburg area. It wouldn’t surprise me to see us hit 100 today though, but for now I believe that day will come tomorrow.

We’ll see a quick surge of warmer, more humid air ahead of a weak front that’ll move through slowly over the end of the week. Expect it to move in tomorrow, but it’s likely we won’t see any significant or consequential rain out of it, even in the heat of the day. It will bring drier air though, which will have us down to the 50s for our dewpoints! That’s about as good as it gets at this time of the year, so our weekend mornings coming up will look/feel spectacular! We’re still going to be in for some afternoon heat and sun, so temperatures will still stay slightly above average despite this “cooler” and “drier” air.

