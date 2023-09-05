Win Stuff
Tax cuts, pay raises among $61M budget for FY24; Jones Co. supervisors approve

Jones County Courthouse
Jones County Courthouse
By Ame Posey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve the county budget for the fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday.

Highlights of the budget include a 1.08 mill cut to ad valorem taxes (1 mill = $1 for every $1,000 assessed value). This cut means county residents will pay slightly lower taxes on their homes, vehicle tags, utilities, rental properties and business fixtures or equipment as long as the value of their property remains the same. However, houses or other properties that increased in value from the previous year may see a slight increase in their total tax bill.

The board of supervisors projects a total revenue of $50,525,736 for FY24, a nearly $2 million increase from FY23. Of this revenue, 58% ($29,426,211) will come from ad valorem taxes.

Despite the tax cut, the board said they believe the lower millage rate of 125.74 will produce the same revenue as last year due to increased property values in the county.

Other highlights include the following:

  • Cost of living raise of $1 or 4% for county employees
  • Increased junior college budget ($291,000 increase) to provide additional funds for dual enrollment
  • Full funding for volunteer fire department programs
  • Full funding for county schools
  • Funding for bridge repairs
  • Continued debt reduction
  • Over 4% increase in assessed value

Total projected expenditures for FY24 equal $61,578,990. These expenditures included a $753,1888 increase for the jail budget ($3.9 million total) due to “medical care for prisoners (being) way up” and a decrease of nearly $4 million in AARP & Revenue Loss expenses due to the spending down of these funds.

About 56% of the total expenses will go towards education in the county school system and the junior college.

You can see the FY 2024 Jones County Budget summary below.

