Policy updates approved by Wayne Co. Board of Supervisors

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A training program designed to teach employees how to report sexual harassment issues in the workplace is one of several policy updates made in the most recent Wayne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“We adopted additional policies at the request of our insurance carrier,” said Board Attorney Walt Montgomery. “They were getting ready to renew our policies, and they said they wanted XYZ to write your policy.”

Other updates include a policy banning the use of cell phones while operating a county vehicle and a training program for the sheriff’s department.

“I have all of the forms set up for the deputies,” said Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins.

Wiggins said he began implementing different programs to help deputies stay prepared back in January.

“Whether it’s firearm training with handgun or shotgun, or if it’s basic investigation, we like to keep all of the deputies up to speed,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins has taken more than 60 courses, and he said the training not only keeps deputies up to speed but also helps them make connections.

“That way, if I need help pretty much anywhere in the southeast United States, I have a connection at the law enforcement agencies,” Wiggins said. “I can just flip back through that EVOK class I went through. There’s officer so and so with Southhaven Police Department. I can call on him if I have a problem.”

There was no word on when the training will begin.

