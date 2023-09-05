Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was killed in an early morning car crash on U.S. Highway 84 Tuesday has been identified.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall identified the deceased as 43-year-old Rodrequis Brown from the Hebron community.

Sumrall said Brown was pronounced dead on the scene around 6:12 a.m.

The crash occurred between multiple vehicles around 6 a.m. at the intersection of US-84 and Debbie Holifield Road near Salem Heights Baptist Church.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Brown was traveling east on US-84 when it collided with a 1995 Chevrolet Pickup driven by a 36-year-old resident of Soso, who was also traveling east.

After the collision, the Dodge crossed the median and collided with a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by a 25-year-old resident of Waynesboro, who was traveling west on U.S.-84. Then, a 2019 Kia Sorento driven by a 38-year-old resident of Waynesboro, traveling west, collided with the Ford, according to MHP.

MHP said the drivers of the Chevrolet, Ford and Kia were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

